'Bigg Boss 15': Abhijit Bichukale entering the house again as wild card contestant

Former 'Bigg Boss Marathi' contestant and politician Abhijit Bichukale, who tested positive for Covid-19 and had not entered as wild card contestant has now joined 'Bigg Boss 15'. The latest promo shows his entry as wild card and it will be interesting to see what equations he is going to make inside the house. Already Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen targeting Shamita Shetty and Rakhi Sawant was seen taunting Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

Abhijit has already said before entering the house that he will make the show more interesting and if he gets the support he will be the winner this season. Now, as he is entering again, his fans must be keen to see his game and tactics. And as per his words, he will add on the entertainment equation to the show as he said that they just fight to increase their popularity and after getting inside he will handle them well.

Abhijit is a politician and was also part of 'Bigg Boss Marathi 2' and before entering the house he revealed that none of the contestants seems to be strong. He said in an interview before entering the house: "I don't think any of the contestants are going to be challenging and they just keep fighting with each other."

Abhijit was also asked about his defeat in 'Bigg Boss Marathi' to which he replied that he has come on the show to make connections with viewers across the nation as he aims to become the Prime Minister of this country and the show will definitely help him achieve this!

Moreover, if the sources are to be believed Paras Chhabra and Vishal Kotian can also enter the house as wild card contestants. But nothing has been confirmed by the channel.

Now with new wild card contestants in the house, 'Bigg Boss 15' seems to be moving with a lot of twists and the audience can now see new connections and verbal spats and fights inside the house.

