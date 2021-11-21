All about Bigg Boss 15 wild card Abhijit Bichukale, who was arrested by police in Bigg Boss Marathi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS Abhijit Bichukale

Bigg boss 15 is going to add another name to its list of contestants. On Sunday Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan will be welcoming Marathi leader Abhijit Bichukale as the new wild card entry along with Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. While Rashami and Devoleena as known faces of the television, Abhijit has managed to stay in news due to his statements. Right at the beginning of the promo of BB15, he said he wants to bring 'sanskar' to Bigg Boss 15. He was last seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 2.

Who is Abhijit Bichukale?

Reportedly, he is a social worker and a political leader from Maharashtra who has contested elections from Municipal Corporation to Parliament. When Mahesh Majrekar, the special guest on Salman Khan's show asked Bichukale about him, he describes himself as an artist, writer, poet, singer and composition maker who also wants to become the President or Prime Minister of the country one day.

Abhijit Bichukale and his controversial arrest in Bigg Boss Marathi.

In 2019, police barged into the sets of the Marathi "Bigg Boss 2" and arrested the then participant Abhijit Bichukale in connection with a cheque bouncing case. The police team from Satara, along with personnel from the Aarey Colony Police Station in Goregaon east, reached the 'Bigg Boss 2' house in the Film City after an arrest warrant was issued by a Satara court against the political activist and nabbed him.

Though the reality show team and participants were taken aback, there was no opposition to the police action. Bichukale was taken to Satara and produced before the court. The cheque bouncing case had been going on in the court since 2015, but despite repeated summons, he reportedly failed to appear before the judge, after which an arrest warrant was issued.

Bichukale has already created a stir in the house. In the recent promo, Abhijit said he would lose his patience if Neha Bhasin continues to be violent inside the BB house. “Yahan sanskaar thode kamm rehte hain,” he said while sharing a stage with Mahesh Manjrekar, Salman Khan and other wild card entrants Rashami and Devoleena. Seemingly irked, Devoleena asks him why he chose to come to the show if that's what he thinks about it. Countering her, Abhijit responds saying, he would fix things.

Currently, there is a strong competition going on between contestants Jay Bhanusali, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Tejaswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal.