Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan hails Sidharth Shukla, says no contestant as strong as late actor this season

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SIDHART59431262; COLORS Sidharth Shukla, Salman Khan

Sidharth Shukla set a benchmark for the contestants of Bigg Boss that is not easy to catch up with. He was fun, entertaining, controversial, passionate and at the same time a heartthrob. A popular actor on television, Sidharth made many more fans with his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill and his frenemy with Asim Riaz in the show. His and Rashami Desai's equation too grabbed attention. But nothing of that sort had happened with any contestant in the previous season nor in the current season. Sidharth passed away earlier this year following a massive cardiac arrest.

Bashing the contestants on this Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan said he doesn't see the winner quality in any of the present contestants. He reminded them of late Sidharth Shukla and how good was he in the show. He also named Gautam Gulati as one of the strongest players.

Salman scolds the contestants saying that "in your season I have to bring contestants from the previous season." He says: "I can't see even a single winner here. In this season everyone looks like false and a liar." Tejasswi tries to put her point and defend everyone, but gets a straight forward reply from Salman: "You guys do not stand a chance!"

Calling out the contestants for not being true, he also mentioned this season's Simba Nagpal and said "Ye jo season hai aur jo pichle season the usme zameen aasman ka antar hai. You'll are playing a synthetic game. The only real contestant was Simba Nagpal and unfortunately he got evicted".

This week, four contestants were evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house namely, Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin, Simba Nagpal and Vishal Kotian. Fighting for the trophy are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia and Umar Riaz. These seven have been joined by Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh as new wild card entries.