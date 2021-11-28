Tejasswi Prakash asks Karan Kundrra if he cheated on his ex-girlfriend after fight with Rakhi, Ritesh

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash were targeted by Rakhi Sawant and her Ritesh during a task in Bigg Boss 15. Ritesh said he feels the actors are faking their relationship for the sake of the show and aren't really in love with each other. He said his observations are based on the 24 hours that he has spent with them inside the Bigg Boss house. While Karan and Tejasswi tried to justify their relationship, he didn't believe them.

Later, when Neha Dhupia entered the show for a special task and asked Karan to give two traits that he thinks best define Ritesh, the actor gave him the tag of 'kaayar' and 'dogla'. He further bashes Ritesh saying, he has no right to call out his relationship with Tejasswi as the businessman ran away from his marriage. Karan's argument stemmed from Rakhi and Ritesh' revelation, where the couple said that they had been separated for two years after their wedding because Ritesh didn't acknowledge their marriage.

Karan's statement made Ritesh furious. He shouts back saying Karan shouldn't pull up personal matters in the reality show as his comments about Karan and Tejasswi's relationship were purely based on the last day that they have spent together. As their arguments accelerate, Rakhi steps in saying, Karan shouldn't talk about personal things as she has a lot to say. "A lot is said about you Karan and how you cheated on your ex-girlfriend. It's better not to bring personal things on to the show," said Rakhi before Neha Dhupia asked them to stop arguing.

Later, Karan and Tejasswi were seen sitting together and talking about the same. Tejasswi asks Karan what Rakhi meant and if he cheated on his ex-girlfriend. Karan asks Tejasswi not to believe Rakhi and not be swayed with such reports.

For the unversed, last year, Anusha and 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Karan Kundrra broke up after many years of dating. Anusha had allegedly hinted that Karan had lied and cheated on her. During an episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan said that he has been 'self-centered' in his relationship and if they would have sat and fought then things would have been different. Not only this but the actor even wished that his ex-girlfriend watches the show, however, he didn't name anyone.

Later, Anusha had penned a cryptic note seemingly reacting to the actor's statements in the show. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote a note talking about how people get entangled in their own lies. Anusha added that 'he and his people know the whole truth.'

There were speculations about Anusha's participation in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15, however, she quashed all such stories and requested everyone to stop making such assumptions.