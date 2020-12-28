Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta gets emotional while revealing ugly past; is he hinting towards Priyank Sharma?

Bigg Boss 14 housemate Vikas Gupta is all set to make a revelation about his life in an upcoming episode of the controversial reality show. A segment of a new promo shows Vikas having an emotional breakdown as he shares his secrets with a few housemates including Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli. Without naming the issue or individual concerned, Vikas is seen speaking about how he has been "fighting that for four-and-a-half years". He shared that he has not named this person but will now talk all about him. Well, for those who are versed with Vikas's friends, they might be aware about his friendship with Priyank Sharma that went kaput.

Rubina seemed shocked as he said: "He and I were together for a year-and-a-half before he came into the show (Bigg Boss)." In another segment of the promo, housemates are seen getting a shock as they will be punished for not making the nomination task a success, with the blame of spoiling the entire process being pinned on Nikki and Aly Goni.

In the promo, all contestants sit together in the living room, Bigg Boss is heard saying that Aly and Nikki have made it a habit to flout rules during the nomination task.

Rubina, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Arshi then express their anger over Bigg Boss' decision to punish all of them for spoiling the nomination task. Rubina and Rakhi tell Aly to play by the rules.

Arshi shouts: "They think Bigg Boss is their buddy. They have brought Bigg Boss from home. Now this girl will be the one to get eliminated, note my words."

For those who unversed, Vikas has been one of the most-talked-about contestants of this season as well as he was eliminated by the Bigg Boss after he pushed Arshi Khan into the pool. He earlier in an interview with TOI spoke about his family and said, "My brother Sid and my mother left my home some time ago, things had gone very bad after I disclosed my bisexuality to the world. My family finds it embarrassing to have me around them. They don't want to be seen with me."

-With IANS inputs