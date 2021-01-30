Bigg Boss 14: Roadies 9 contestant's shocking claims, says Vikas Gupta asked for sexual favours

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANINDIANSTORYTELLER Roadies 9 contestant claims Vikas Gupta asked for sexual favours

Vikas Gupta is one of the most talked-about contestants in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. From his multiple re-entries in the show to accusations that he has been responsible for artists not getting work in the TV industry, many allegations have been associated with his name. Now, a former Roadies contestant has alleged that Vikas Gupta had asked him for sexual favors and nudes after his win. Talking to Navbharat Times, Roadies 9 contestant Vikas Koher claimed that Vikas Gupta asked him to get physically involved with him.

He said, "After I won Roadies in the year 2012, many people asked me to get involved with them physically and one of them was Vikas Gupta, who had approached me to fulfil his sexual desire." Koher also claimed that Gupta is trying to gain sympathy votes in th show by talking about his family and financial problems.

He added, "Though I somehow avoided Gupta on that day (when asked to come home), he later approached me through an actor friend who told me that he can help me get a good job in the industry as Gupta had a very strong hold in Ekta Kapoor's company Balaji. But I made it clear that I do not want to compromise and will do whatever I can with my hard work."

Vikas Koher further revealed that Vikas Gupta had asked him to come to his home and give him a massage. He later asked for nudes in the pretense of casting him in a show. He said, "He told me that he wanted to see my body and private parts. Gupta says that whoever will be close to him, he will be a star."

Vikas Gupta's name is surrounded by a pool of controversies. While he was called the 'Mastermind' when he had appeared in Bigg Boss 11, this year he failed to weave his magic. Going by the latest reports, he is the one evicted from BB14 in this Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.