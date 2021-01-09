Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant reveals which dream she finds incomplete before leaving the show

Despite starting her journey mid way, Rakhi Sawant has witness the drama in the Bigg Boss house reaching its pinnacle. Her Bigg Boss veteran status gives her first-hand insight into how surreal it feels to watch yourself in the episodes when you’ve finally left the house and resume your normal life. In this interesting Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot, we see the trio discussing how they’ll react to their outbursts on national television, with Rakhi infusing the conversation with humour in her classic comical style.

In a fascinating conversation about their actions in the house, Rakhi says, “Har insaan ko lagta hai hum sahi kar rahe hain. Hum jab bahar jaake apne hi videos dekhte hai, tab sharam aati hai. Sabko lagta hai ki, nahi, mein sahi hoon. We are human. Har cheez nikalti hai. Insaan hain, bhagwan thodi nah hain hum log.”

Rubina added to her point, stating, “Bahar ja kar dekhne ko jab milega na, khud ko itni baar lagega, hey bhagwan, kya kiya!” In her signature hilarious way, Rakhi added humour to the discussion, teasing, “Mera sapna adhura reh gaya, aapke husband se flirt karne ka. Kabhi parathe ke task aate hai, karenge kya? Ek sari bhi nahi hai dhang ki mere paas, ke lehra ki gaane gaye.”

We are sure the housemate will love the independence of leaving the house, but will they also love watching all their antics on national television? Catch all the latest in drama from the Bigg Boss house only on Bigg Boss Extra Masala on Voot.