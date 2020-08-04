Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHANFANATICS Bigg Boss 14 to premiere on THIS date; actor Salman Khan to return as host

With the huge success of reality TV show Bigg Boss 13, fans have been eagerly waiting for the fourteenth season of the controversial reality show to begin and they experience the same level of entertainment. After waiting for many months, Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere in September with superstar Salman Khan returning as the host. Due to coronavirus pandemic, shooting for the shows was stalled which resulted in the delay of the reality show. Every year during this time, fans witness the promos of the show and the tentative list of contestants also starts doing the rounds.

Bigg Boss 14 premiere date:

As per reports in India Forums, Bigg Boss 14 will air on TV on September 20th. While the news hasn't been confirmed yet, it is said that the show will begin in September and Salman will shoot for the promos this month.

Many TV celebrity names have been in the headlines for being approached to participate in the show. Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Vivian D'Sena, Surbhi Jyoti, Rajeev Sen, Jasmin Bhasin, Neha Sharma Ishq Mein Marjawan actress Alisha Panwar, Ishqbaaaz actress Mansi Srivastava are some of the names ruling the internet. Also, the show will reportedly have jungle theme and will be inspired by the lockdown situation. It is also said that the elimination will be done on the basis of contestants' hygiene as well.

A report in Pinkvilla stated that the tagline of Bigg Boss 14 is "Bigg Boss 14 hoga Rocking."

Even though the makers are taking care of all the necessary safety precautions due to COVID19 pandemic, there are still talks about social distancing as 16 people will be living in the same house together, using the same toilets and areas.

Just like Bigg Boss 13, BB14 house will be constructed in Mumbai's Film City.

