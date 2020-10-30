Bigg Boss 14 October 30 LIVE Updates: Rubina-Pavitra, Rahul-Jasmin fight it out in tabadla task' 

Friday, October 30, 2020
     
Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, and Rubina Dilaik will battle it out for the deserving positions. They will leave no stones to prove why they are better and much more worthy than their opponent.

Updated on: October 30, 2020 22:33 IST
Tempers will fly high as contestants will battle it out to be in the 'green aka safe' zone as the 'tabadla task' will continue today. In a shocking move yesterday, captain Eijaz Khan sent Kavita Kaushik to the red zone, as he brought back Nikki Tamboli to the green zone.  Tonight, the other contestants, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, and Rubina Dilaik will battle it out for the deserving positions. They will leave no stones to prove why they are better and much more worthy than their opponent. It's going to be Jasmin Bhasin Vs Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia Vs Rubina Dilaik in the task tonight. The two pairs will go all out to point fingers at each other, and reason why they deserve to be given a position in the green zone. 

Here are the LIVE Updates for Bigg Boss 14 October 30 episode

 

  • Oct 30, 2020 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rahul in green zone

    Captain Eijaz decides to send Jasmin in the red zone and bring back Rahul in the green zone.

  • Oct 30, 2020 10:31 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    It's Rahul Vs Jasmin

    As rivals Jasmin and Rahul come face to face, the singer express his disappointment over the actress character assassinating him on national TV, particularly the 'parvarish' (upbringing) comment. Jasmin defends herself and clear her stance, saying that she speaks out against people she has a problem with. 

  • Oct 30, 2020 10:24 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Jaan is back in the green zone

    Captain Eijaz Khan sends Jaan to the green zone and Nishant to the red zone.

  • Oct 30, 2020 10:20 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Tabadla task begins

    Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkani, get into an argument and bring in the things from their past tasks. Nishant even goes on to call Jaan ‘bewakoof’.

     

  • Oct 30, 2020 10:18 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Eijaz gets emotional!

    The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Eijaz Khan telling Shardul, Nikki and Naina that he has been affected by Kavita's behaviour. He is later seen getting emotional and shedding tears. Nikki tries to comfort him.

