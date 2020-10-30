Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 14 October 30 LIVE Updates: Rubina-Pavitra, Rahul-Jasmin fight it out in tabadla task'

Tempers will fly high as contestants will battle it out to be in the 'green aka safe' zone as the 'tabadla task' will continue today. In a shocking move yesterday, captain Eijaz Khan sent Kavita Kaushik to the red zone, as he brought back Nikki Tamboli to the green zone. Tonight, the other contestants, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, and Rubina Dilaik will battle it out for the deserving positions. They will leave no stones to prove why they are better and much more worthy than their opponent. It's going to be Jasmin Bhasin Vs Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia Vs Rubina Dilaik in the task tonight. The two pairs will go all out to point fingers at each other, and reason why they deserve to be given a position in the green zone.

Here are the LIVE Updates for Bigg Boss 14 October 30 episode

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage