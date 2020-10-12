Image Source : TWITTER/COLORS TV Bigg Boss 14 Episode 9 Oct 11 LIVE Updates: First elimination shocks contestants, Nikki enjoys her powers

After an exciting Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, the latest Bigg Boss 14 episode showcase Nikki Tamboli as the first confirmed contestant of the house, will be seen taking the charge of distributing personal belongings to contestants. While she allows Sara Gurpal to take three items as she only has borrowed items for survival, Nikki’s decision to allow only one item to Rahul Vaidya leads to a heated argument between her and the singer.

The reality show will witness the first nomination of the season. The fresh contestants will be asked to nominate one contestant along with giving a specific reason for doing so.

Catch the LIVE UPDATES Bigg Boss 14 Episode 9 here:

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage