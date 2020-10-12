Monday, October 12, 2020
     
  Bigg Boss 14 Episode 9 Oct 11 LIVE Updates: First elimination shocks contestants, Nikki enjoys her powers
Bigg Boss 14 Episode 9 Oct 11 LIVE Updates: First elimination shocks contestants, Nikki enjoys her powers

The first elimination of the new season is all set to take place in tonight's Bigg Boss 14 episode.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2020 22:27 IST
After an exciting Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, the latest Bigg Boss 14 episode showcase Nikki Tamboli as the first confirmed contestant of the house, will be seen taking the charge of distributing personal belongings to contestants. While she allows Sara Gurpal to take three items as she only has borrowed items for survival, Nikki’s decision to allow only one item to Rahul Vaidya leads to a heated argument between her and the singer.

The reality show will witness the first nomination of the season. The fresh contestants will be asked to nominate one contestant along with giving a specific reason for doing so.

Catch the LIVE UPDATES Bigg Boss 14 Episode 9 here:

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 LIVE Updates October 12

  • Oct 12, 2020 10:27 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Eijaz Khan locks horns with Jaan

    Eijaz is seen telling Jaan that he should stop making fun of him. To which, Jaan is completely aback and tells him that he has never made fun of him. Meanwhile, Abhinav and Rahul are seen fighting over food in the kitchen.

  • Oct 12, 2020 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    As the first confirmed contestant, Nikki Tamboli takes the charge of distributing personal belongings to contestants. However, the fight for the daily items doesn't seem to end. The contestants are seen arguing for their items.

  • Oct 12, 2020 10:15 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss 14 is here!

    After an exciting Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, the latest Bigg Boss 14 episode has begun with housemates wake up to Disco Deewane song.

     

