Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan to marry Pavitra Punia this year? Here's what the actor said

Year after year, we've seen many celebrities coming out as a couple from the Bigg Boss house and this season was no different. Not just one but Bigg Boss 14 made the fans witness three love stories but the one which rose within was that of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. Theirs wasn't a love at first sight kind of love and began with fights and arguments. Slowly and steadily the two of them developed feelings for each other so much so that now they are confident enough to stand in front of the world and accept that they are dating. Their fans get excited every time the duo is spotted heading out for lunch or meeting each others' family. Well now, the actor in a latest interview has spilled beans on their wedding plans and it will definitely bring smile on your faces.

Speaking to Times Of India, Eijaz in an interview said, "We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year. My brother and my cousins have met Pavitra. I have also met her brother. Woh ho chuka hai, now the planning for the other generation to meet is on."

While Pavitra told the portal, "I have always believed that love is a very beautiful feeling. We both are feeling it now. We fought inside the Bigg Boss house and still had feelings for each other. Now, we have come out of the house and have confessed our feelings for each other. It’s blissful. Things will happen very soon. We can’t predict our future, but we can be hopeful and wishful about the future."

For those unversed, tings between Eijaz and Pavitra got serious after the actress' eviction from the reality show. One could clearly see how emotional Eijaz got and dull he became post her exit. And the moment when she came back to meet him during the family special episode, fire ignited and the two of them confessed their love for each other.

Speaking about the reality show, Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the house as a proxy for Eijaz. Speaking about how she is performing, Pavitra told TOI, "Going by Eijaz’s image, whatever she is doing is completely opposite of what his image is. He has mostly been quiet and has not been violent the way she has been in the recent episode."

Eijaz made a sudden exit from Salman Khan's show owing to professional commitments. It is still unconfirmed whether he will be entering again or not. But keep reading this space for more scoops related to BB14.