Image Source : TWITTER/@JYONTIKA_ Bigg Boss 14: Is Abhinav Shukla EVICTED from Salman Khan's show?

While Bigg Boss 14 fans are excited to witness the craziness in the upcoming episodes of the controversial reality show, a shocking eviction is said to have taken place. On Monday, close connections of the BB14 contestants entered the house to support them in the race to win the trophy. While Jasmin Bhasin returned to support her boyfriend Ali Goni, Rubina Dilaik has her sister Jyotika for her support. Just when things were becoming interesting, Abhinav Shukla got evicted from the show. According to the buzz on social media, Abhinav has been shown the exit door in a shocking eviction process.

So far no clarity or confirmation has been made about the eviction but fans have started flooding the internet, praising Abhinav Shukla for playing like a 'gentleman.' One Twitter user wrote, "#AbhinavShukla You have raised the bar to an unprecedented level in terms of Maturity, Control, Dignity and Patience in #BB14... in the words of @mrhegde.. "Finally there is a man who has earned respect and won hearts by playing even Bigg Boss like a Gentleman’s game!"

Even Rashami Desai and other TV stars have time and again appreciated how Abhinav Shukla had played the game without using any bad language and tactics.

Lately, Abhinav was in the headlines for his and wife Rubina Dilaik's tiff with Rakhi Sawant. The actor even had an emotional breakdown claiming that he trusted Rakhi but she showed her true colors. In one of the episodes, Rakhi even called Abhinav 'tharki' which resulted in a huge fight between Rubina and Rakhi.

Rubina even threw a bucket of water at Rakhi. In punishment, the Shakti actress got nominated till the end and even lost her chance to participate in the 'Ticket to Finale' task.

Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika, who entered the house as her support and connection, claimed that Rakhi's behavior towards Abhinav Shukla is harassment. She said, " I definitely call it harassment because initially when all this started it was looking like entertainment and everyone was enjoying it. But when someone is not enjoying themselves and says no, then one should please stop it."

She added: "You need to understand that what you are doing is wrong and just for the sake of entertainment you cannot harass someone. So, when she did all of that, I guess most people did not like it."