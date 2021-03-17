Bigg Boss 14: Asim Riaz reveals why he rejected an offer to be part of Salman Khan's show

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ASIM RIAZ Asim Riaz reveals why he rejected an offer to be part of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz is probably one of the most prominent faces to have emerged from the reality show. Ever his season concluded, the actor-model has managed to stay in the headlines for his fitness and his equation with co-contestant Himanshi Khurana and obviously his music videos. Now, Asim has revealed that he rejected an offer to appear in the 14th season of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Rumours said that he had been approached towards the beginning of the season, the mid-season finale, and the grand finale held last month.

For those unversed, Bigg Boss 14 had a few former contestants including Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla, who entered the show as 'seniors' and spent around two weeks in the house. Later, some more contestants aka 'challengers' made their way to the show after the mid-season finale in December.

Opening up on the same, Asim told Bollywood Hungama, "I just came out after spending 140 days in that house. I did not want that vibe again. That's not my style, I just don't want to. I don't feel it. I felt it, I went into the house. We made it big, now I just want to do something new bro!"

"I am on the same road where I used to take lifts and now, I am sitting in this car, doing this interview. I am living my passion. I am running behind my passion, putting efforts in my acting, working on being a rapper," Asim added.

Further, he also said he is not in any competitive zone. "I am not a rapper, I am just trying to tell my story through music. I am not in that competition mode, I am just living my life. I am not in any rush. If somebody is doing a movie, or something, fine. I am not competing with anyone."

Meanwhile, Asim is all set to enthrall his fans once again with a new music video "Khuda Haafiz" featuring actress Shivaleeka Oberoi. Asim and Shivaleeka will be seen together in the music video of a love song titled "Saiyyonee" by Bollywood composer Gourov Dasgupta. Penned by veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan, the song has been sung by Yasser Desai and Rashmeet Kaur. The song will be out on March 17 (today).