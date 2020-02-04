Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates February 4: Sidharth, Shehnaz, Rashami, Asim, Paras face harsh questions

Tuesday, February 04, 2020
     
Post Vishal Aditya Singh's eviction, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants are grilled by the media at a press conference today. Also, Asim and Sidharth will lock horns yet again while Arti will 'scare' the others in the house.

New Delhi Published on: February 04, 2020 22:12 IST
Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates February 4: Sidharth, Shehnaz, Rashami, Asim face harsh questions

There are seven contestants left in the Bigg Boss 13 house now-Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill. Vishal Aditya Singh faced elimination in last night's episode. Now, with seven contestants remaining, they will be facing the media at a press conference today. Right from Shehnaz's 'flipper' tag to Sidharth's aggression to Rashami's relationship with Arhaan Khan, the Bigg Boss episode tonight promises a lot of drama. Asim and Sidharth will lock horns yet again while Arti will 'scare' the others in the house. 

Tonight's Bigg Boss 13 episode is simply unmissable as the contestants speak up and try to defend their actions in the best possible manner.

Here are the live updates for Bigg Boss 13 February 4 episode

