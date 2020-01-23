Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Shehnaaz Gill grabs Sidharth Shukla's collar during captaincy task, says 'I hate you'

It's the end of 'SidNaz' and that's for sure, looking at the current behaviour of Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. The friends turned foes are now opposite each other and this will be well shown in tonight's episode of the reality show. Their animosity began when Shukla refused to keep any relation with the Punjabi singer and questioned her loyalty with him and her family. Later this, Sana decided to act like a flipper and take the side of Asim Riaz as she got support from him, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Rashami Desai in the nomination task.

The upcoming episode of the show will show Shehnaaz playing from Asim's side in the captaincy task during which Sidharth will point finger at her and says that the person who rolls on both sides knows everything about everyone. She warns him to stop talking rubbish about her and everyone knows what her game plan is. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor further pokes her and says that he has misunderstood so many things later which in the task she gets aggressive and gets hold of his collar and hit him. Have a look:

Fans are surely not happy with their fight and similar is the case with many celebrities who were in awe of their cute chemistry in the show. Disappointed with what has happened with Sana, Gauahar Khan took to Twitter to ask her to show some self-respect and wrote, "Shehnaaz have at least some self respect. Even after Sidharth's statement, what kind of friendship? Are you serious? Please open your eyes and wake up!"

Shehnaz thoda self respect rakho yaar !!! Jo maa baap ki nahi hui , tu kisi ki kabhi nahi hogi, dosti ????? Really ? !!! Pls wake up ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 22, 2020

The Punjabi singer recently had a tiff with Arti Singh when Shukla saved her during the nominations. Have a look:

Is this really the end of SidNaz?

