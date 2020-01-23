Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde bashes Sidharth Shukla for his behaviour with Asim, says 'reality bahar aagyi'

The current fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz from Bigg Boss 13 is trending everywhere. Many celebrities are speaking about it especially the ex-contestants but there was one who was still mum about each and every happening of the house and yes we are talking about the winner of Bigg Boss 11-- Shilpa Shinde, who was also one of the most trending contestants of her time. Well, the ex-Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress has spoken her heart out on the matter and called the Dil Se Dil Tak actor jealous of Asim.

The two men were recently called inside the confession room to control their anger twice. Talking about their fight, Shilpa in an interview with Spotboye said, "The channel has crossed all their limits of being biased towards Sidharth Shukla. In yesterday's fight, Asim didn’t do anything wrong, yet Sidharth Shukla brought his family into the fight. I saw him saying ‘Tu aur tera bhai’ tere baap ki galti hai’. Like really? When the two were called in the confession room, we saw how Sidharth was being explained by Bigg Boss whereas Asim didn't even get a chance to speak.”

Check out the video of what happened inside:

She further said that Shukla's reality is now exposed that how jealous he is of Asim. She said, "He said ‘Bigg Boss, Main yeh sab nahi leta kyunki maar peet hi uska kaam hai’. Till the time things are happening as per his will, he will act good, but the moment things go against him, his aggression comes out. Thank God, the two are inside the house or else Sidharth would have killed Asim. There is a high possibility that he must have beaten up Asim but channel didn't air it."

Ashing on who will be the winner amongst the two, she clearly showed her support for Asim and said that he is a true winner and has been doing entertainment, giving content, taking stand, and is absolutely real. Further, she said, "Aur agar Sidharth Shukla ko inn logon ne winner banaya toh dekhna uski aisi sachai sabke saamne laaungi. Log shock ho jaayenge."

