Bigg Boss 12 fame Deepak Thakur and Roshmi Banik attend Somi Khan's sister's wedding

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 03, 2020 7:44 IST
bigg boss 12

Deepak Thakur and Roshmi Banik at Somi Khan's sister's wedding

It was a sort of reunion of Bigg Boss 12 contestants Deepak Thakur, Roshmi Banik and sister duo Somi and Saba Khan. The occassion was the wedding of Somi's sister in Jaipur.

For the unversed, Deepak tried to woo Somi during his stint as a commoner in the Bigg Boss house. Although the romance never clicked, Somi became friends with Deepak, and a stamp of their friendship was evident when Deepak flew to Jaipur to attend the wedding.

Deepak shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram with his Bigg Boss 12 co-contestants. "It's all about Khan sisters #Sana ki shadi, Shadi me Dhamal, Pahuche hain Bihar se door, Masti krenge bharpoor in The pink City Jaipur," wrote Deepak alongside the photos.

Somi and Roshmi shared their wedding ceremonies looks on Instagram flaunting their ethnic outfits. ''Banno mera Swagger lage sexy!!!,'' Roshmi captioned the post.

Somi even shared a video in which she can be seen dancing her heart out on dhol beats. 

