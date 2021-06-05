Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAUMYATANDON 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' fame Saumya Tandon: 'Reports that I took Covid vaccine by dubious means are untrue'

"Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!" fame actress Saumya Tandon on Friday denied reports claiming that she used dubious means to get her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. "Contrary to some media reports claiming that I have taken my first Covid vaccine dose from A facility in Thane by dubious means is untrue. I have taken my first jab but from a centre near my house following proper procedures. Please don't believe in unverified reports and claims," Saumya Tandon wrote on Twitter.

The actress alleged that photographs of an ID card featuring her name and picture doing the rounds on social media were fake.

"The I'd is not stamped by any authority. It's not even valid," she said.

Saumya's reaction comes after recently a section of media reported that the actress used a fake ID card to get her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The actress, who gained popularity playing Anita Bhabi in "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!", quit the popular sitcom last year.

Last year, Saumya decided to say goodbye to her Bhabiji family. Producer Binaifer Kohli says she will miss working with her and also called her a happy part of her working family. Saumya, who was a part of the show for over five years, calls her journey beautiful and said that her relationship with Binaifer is for life.

"Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!" has been one of the audience's favourite show. The story revolves around the Tiwari's and the Mishras and their regular fun banter. The show airs on &TV.

(With IANS Inputs)