Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer Sanjay Kohli diagnosed with COVID-19

TV producer of Edit II productions Sanjay Kohli, who is known as the Comedy King has been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday. Sanjay is popular for his famous shows like F.I.R. and Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. As per reports the producer is in home quarantine as advised by the authorities. He has two most popular shows in his kitty, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and keeps visiting the sets of the shows regularly to check if proper safety and precautionary measures are being taken in order to keep everyone safe from the deadly virus.

In his statement about being tested positive for COVID-19 the producer stated, "I have tested COVID positive. The authorities have been informed. I have isolated myself under home quarantine after the advice of the doctors and authorities. All those who have been in close proximity to me in the last few days are requested to please get themselves tested. Thank you to all supporting us in these trying times. I pray for all humanity to overcome this virus at the earliest."

Yesterday, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora also tested positive. Arjun posted about the same on his social media handle.

Apart from the producer, Rajesh Kumar, who gained popularity for playing Rosesh Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, had also tested COVID positive. This happened when the actor was shooting for his upcoming comedy show, Excuse Me Madam. He is now reportedly asymptomatic and is being treated at home.

Earlier, Kasautii Zindagi Kay lead actor Parth Samthaan had also tested positive for the deadly disease. After the news, the shoot of the show came to a standstill and many of Parth’s co-stars and crew members got themselves tested for the virus. That’s not all, a crew member of producer JD Majethia’s show Bhakharwadi passed away after battling with COVID-19 in July.

