Beyhadh 2 Promo: Jennifer Winget aka Maya looks scary as she seeks revenge

Among a lot of daily soaps, the effect that Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh had on the minds and hearts of fans was different. The makers were forced to delay the off-air date of the show after a lot of requests from the fans all over. Well now, a new season of the show- Beyhadh 2 is soon going to hit your Television screens very soon. The makers are creating non-stop buzz about the same and in the wake of the same, a new promo was released on Tuesday.

Jennifer, who will be seen acing the role of psychopath girl Maya is seen hanging in the upside-down position with the help of ropes. She says, "Laila-Majnu, Heer-Ranjha, Romeo-Juliet pyaar ki kayi misaale hain par nafrat ki koi nahi. Pyaar ki hadd hoti hai nafrat ki nahi." It was captioned as, "You have heard love stories over aeons. Now it's time to witness the story of hatred, one that will cross all limits because #MayaAgain will be back in action."

The first promo of the show was released sometime back which had Maya holding an alarm clock in her hand. She suddenly remembers something and break the clock into pieces. Check it out:

Talking about the male lead, this time it will be actors Shivin Narang and Aashish Chowdhary will be seen playing crucial roles in the show.

In an interview, the actress said, "I cannot wait to be Maya again. Playing Maya has been quite life-changing for me. Though I have done a lot of work before and after but Maya is very-very close to my heart. I really enjoy playing this crazy psycho person."

