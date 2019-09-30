Beyhadh 2: Here’s how Jennifer Winget will look as Maya in second season

Jennifer Winget is coming back yet again with the second season of the popular show Beyhadh 2. Her role as psychopath Maya in Beyhadh was loved and appreciated by fans all over. Well, it seems as if the actress is all set to let everyone drool over her new look from her upcoming romantic thriller show. The first look of the show will be unveiled by the makers tomorrow but the actress could not stop herself from sharing her look as fierce Maya and so shared a video clip on her social media showing a glimpse of what Maya look like.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Jennifer captioned the video as, “Boundaries will be crossed yet again because Maya Is Back !” The clip shows Jennifers beautiful shimmery eyes. Have a look:

She shared yet another video clip and captioned it as, "So i’m back... i mean... she’s back. Are you ready for Maya again? And she’s returned only because of the love you’ve showered her with. A big thank you for that! Why dont you Come say hello to her kal dopaher 2 baje Sony Entertainment Television ke official Facebook, Twitter aur YouTube pages par, ek Exclusive Live mein, jaha apko milegi Maya ke iss naye duniya ki ek jhalak. I am so excited to reveal to you guys, the first look of Maya and Beyhadh2! So you, see me, tomorrow at 2 pm sharp! It’s a date. @sonytvofficial."

Just a few days back, she shared few clips doing aerial yoga from the teaser shoot of the show and captioned them as, "She’s crossing all boundaries of crazy this time. Ready to get entangled in her “Maya”jaal? #Beyhadh2 #MayaAgain."

In an interview to IANS, Jennifer revealed she is "excited and nervous" at the same time. She said, "Maya once more?! But are we ready?! I am both excited and nervous at the same time as the stakes are raised much higher for the sequel. The show will return with twice as much intensity and I can assure my viewers who have always showered their love upon me that this season is going to be even more thrilling. Maya's hadh is going to break barriers once again in a way you can't predict."

The show previously starred Kushal Tandon as Arjun. Well now, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chaudhary have been roped in as the male leads. Talking about the show, Shivin told Pinkvilla, "Beyhadh is a very special show. I have seen the first season. It's season 2 so it is going to be a more interesting and intense love story. I can't really talk about it much as I am yet to start shooting. This season will be a surprise package."

