Asim Riaz amazes fans with an adorable moment at ladylove Himanshi Khurana's birthday celebrations

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13's fame Himanshi Khurana has been trending on Twitter since Friday morning and the reason is her birthday! But that is not enough for 'AsiManshi' fans and followers as even after the show Asim Riaz and Himanshi continue to enjoy a massive fan following. Himanshi Khurana celebrates her birthday on November 27 and her fans made her a top trend, pouring in wishes. Now, a video from a party held on her birthday went viral on the internet and the best part is that -- fans could spot Asim in it.

Yes, after impressing Himanshi Khurana last year with special heart-shaped paratha on her birthday in the Bigg Boss 13's house, Asim yet again amazed his fans and followers by adding sparkle to Himanshi's birthday party. Their fans love to watch the duo together ever since their 'Bigg Boss 13' days and they are fondly addressed as AsiManshi.

Himanshi is celebrating her birthday in Mohali with her family and beau Asim. In the video, one can see fireworks are going off in the distance.

Himanshi's closed ones are gathered around in a beautiful lawn-barista setting. Her birthday bash was beautifully decorated with heart balloons, cakes, and lights. See the video here:

Himanshi is celebrating her birthday with her family.



May you receive the greatest of joys and everlasting bliss. You are a gift yourself, and you deserve the best of everything. Keep slaying ❤️



HBDHimanshi @realhimanshi #HimanshiKhurana #TeamHimanshi pic.twitter.com/bMfyPVGwwH — Himanshi Khurana FC (@TeamHimanshi) November 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Himanshi took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her birthday celebration, captioning it "Jab zindagi se hope hi chordi thi ki ........ koi apna hoga ......U guys proved koi taaqat hme alag ni kar skti ...we suffered allot but never apart..........Thanku my team n family for giving me surprise." In the video, she could be seen getting emotional as she hugs her friend and starts crying.

The Punjabi star looked ethereal in a long purple-coloured dress, while Asim looked handsome in cool casuals.

Asim and Himanshi's love blossomed inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house and worked in several hit music videos once the season got over. The two have also appeared in music videos like Kalla Sohna Hai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar.