Anupamaa: Shivangi Joshi to join Rupali Ganguly starrer? Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KAIRA_MYLOVE Shivangi Joshi with Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly starrer might see a new face in the upcoming episodes, but will she be Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi or not is a big question? Starring Ganguly in the titular character, Anupamaa is one of the most successful television shows and is immensely loved by the audience. However, it has been in a lot of controversy in recent days. The show which used to always be first on the TRP list went down to number two, last week. Also, two of its actors Paras Kalnawat and Alma Hussain left the sitcom due to personal reasons. Now, certain photos on social media suggested that Shivangi Joshi is joining the show.

According to recent episodes of the show, we saw Anupama getting to know about Toshu’s secret affair with another woman. Toshu has been romancing another woman while Kinjal was pregnant. When Anupamaa confronted him regarding the same, Toshu said that he 'needed a break' from Kinjal. ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey finally REACTS to rumours of a rift with co-star Rupali Ganguly

While Shivangi Joshi’s entry into Anupamaa has not been officially announced so far, several social media reports claimed that she will join the show as Toshu's love interest. Here are a few pictures of Joshi romancing Toshu.

Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi popular for her 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' show, recently participated in the stunt-based reality series 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' to explore new facets of her personality. The Pune-born actor entered the television industry in 2013 with 'Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi' and followed it up with daily soaps Beintehaa, Love by Chance, and Begusarai. But it was her role of Naira Singhania in the long-running TV show YRKKH that shot her to fame. ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia regains consciousness after accident, elated MaAn fans call it 'Punar Milan'

Latest Entertainment News