Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey finally REACTS to rumours of a rift with co-star Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who rose to fame with his character of role as Vanraj Shah in the show has been making headlines over rumours of a rift with co-star Rupali Ganguly. Starring Ganguly in the titular character, Anupamaa is one of the most successful television shows as it storms the TRP charts each week. In the show, Sudhanshu aka Vanraj cheats on Anupama and marries his girlfriend Kavya Shah, portrayed by Madalsa Sharma. While the show has gained immense popularity over time, there have been constant reports of the lead actors not getting along on the sets.

Sudhanshu reacts to rumours of rift with Rupali

Reacting to the abovementioned claim, Sudhanshu said that people can come on the show’s sets and watch for themselves the work environment that everyone shares. He told News 18, "Why don’t you come to the sets and watch?' Simple as that. You’ll know what happens on the sets. It’s absolute fun all the time. We are always running around, poking fun at each other, cracking jokes. It’s a very childlike atmosphere on the sets."

"We are always having fun nonstop. When you read something about rifts and fights, it’s good for entertainment. They say they have heard a rumour, I say when you hear a rumour, that will be a rumour because it’s only a rumour. A rumour is an answer to your question itself," he added.

In April, Rupali, on her birthday, partied with Sudhanshu Pandey on Anupamaa's set where all the cast members were present and clicked merry pictures. Series director Romesh Kalra shared candid moments from the set on social media in which Rupali is seen cutting her birthday cake and everyone surrounds her like a big family. All images see the actors dressed up as their characters meaning it was a surprise they had all planned for Rupali. ALSO READ: Sudhanshu Pandey opens up on working with Puja Banerjee in 'Anupama: Namaste America'

The pictures show Rupali with Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya and some of the Anupamaa crew members.

