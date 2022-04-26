Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SUDHANSHU PANDEY/PUJA BANERJEE Sudhanshu Pandey opens up on working with Puja Banerjee in 'Anupama: Namaste America'

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey shared his working experience with co-actor Puja Banerjee in 'Anupama: Namaste America'. Sudhanshu, who has received a lot of appreciation for his role of Vanraaj in the TV show, 'Anupamaa', said: " "It feels amazing to collaborate with an old friend again. Puja and my friendship goes a long way! She is a stupendous actor and the way she has done justice to Ritika's character in 'Anupama - Namaste America' is just phenomenal. The prequel series gives the nuances of Vanraaj and Ritika's college romance and how they parted their ways."

He added more about his on-screen chemistry with the actress and shared: "Both me and Puja enjoyed essaying a 25 year old again and going back to the days of college romance. As they say when you are in love, everything around you becomes beautiful. So, it was great to feel that college love and breakup again. I hope that the audience will love the on-screen chemistry between Vanraaj and Ritika that brings some unexpected twists to the story."

'Anupama - Namaste America' is a prequel of the popular running television series, 'Anupamaa'. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The original cast of the television series has been retained for the prequel. This includes Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa, Sudhanshu Pandey as Anupama's husband Vanraj along with Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnwat, Ashish Mehrotra and Ekta Sariya reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji, Samar, Toshi and Dolly respectively.