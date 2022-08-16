Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia regains consciousness after accident, elated MaAn fans call it 'Punar Milan'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHARMA3NEETU Anupamaa

Anupamaa: In today’s episode, Anu and Anuj Kapadia will reunite as the latter regains consciouness after a road accident. Anuj met with an accident and underwent surgery. As Anupama decides that she’ll be strong for Anuj and hopes he gets better soon. The doctor comes and tells that Anuj’s operation was successful but if he doesn’t gain consciousness then things can be worsened up. Listening to this, Anupama gets shocked.

She stays by his side, praying for Anuj's better health. After he regained consciousness, he broke down as he looked at Anupamaa. Soon, he expressed his love for her and said, 'I love you too'. Anupama too broke down and to reciprocate her love she kissed his hand. The song 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste' can be heard playing in the background. Well, the scene left Anupamaa and MaAn fans emotional and hashtags #Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia started trending.

A user wrote, "It genuinely felt like...."meri saasein wapis aagyi" *I'm not crying, you're* #anupamaa #anujkapadia #maan. Another wrote, "Let me kiss your pain away, for there's no place for anything else except love between us. The sukoon after an almost 10 days of torture looks like this. My #MaAn babies! Kanhaji ab bas,bahot rula diya sabko #Anupamaa & #AnujKapadia deserve nothing but happiness together!" A third comment read, "#Anupamaa’s Kanhaji answered as #AnujKapadia gains consciousness. ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’ played as He held Her ‘pallu’ & ‘Tum Hi Hamari Manzil’ as She ‘kisses’ His forehead. Punar Milan."

Meanwhile, Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna has garnered massive appreciation for his role as Anuj Kapadia, Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's husband in the popular sitcom. Fans have appreciated his chemistry with Rupali from day one and have accepted him with open arms. They lovingly call them 'MaAn' and the hashtag is often seen trending on social media platforms.

