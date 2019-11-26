Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 to go off-air soon

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 will go off air from November 29

Amitabh Bachchan's popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 on Sony TV will soon be going off-air. According to reports the finale episode will be aired on November 29. This season of KBC has been a special one and the show gave us 4 crorepatis. The TRPs of the season also were impressive and it entered the list of top shows in the first week of the launch. KBC maintained its spot in the top 10 TV shows throughout the season but now it will be going off-air.

Sony shared a video of clips of some of the entertaining moments of the season, to celebrate the finale weekend of the successful season.

The finale episode will have Sudha Murthy as a guest. Sudha was the first woman engineer at the TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company. She has also been an author and has written books in various languages including Kannada, Marathi, and English. Sudha Murthy is the wife of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy.

The season was also filled with its own share of ups and downs. It was surrounded by controversies after people accused the show and channel of insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through a question on the game show. This resentment forced the channel to apologize and even Amitabh Bachchan expressed his regret over the question. During this season, Amitabh Bachchan had to be hospitalized over growing health concerns, the doctor even advised Amitabh to cut down on his work, but the actor continued the show and it's now finally coming to an end.