Akshay Kumar reveals why he wants to visit The Kapil Sharma Show again and again

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is the most constant guest on the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors funny banter with host Kapil always leaves the fans in splits. Akshay is all set to grace the show once again. He will be arriving on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi to promote their upcoming film Bell Bottom. The channel shared a teaser video of the upcoming episode in which Akshay Kumar can be seen telling the reason behind coming on Kapil's show again and again.

In the video, Kapil Sharma lists Akshay Kumar's films and jokingly says "there is only one person who rescues the people in Iraq, the same person goes to Mars and the same person interviews the Prime Minister." To this Akshay Kumar claims that he want to do more and more work and keep coming on The Kapil Sharma Show to insult Kapil. However, host Kapil Sharma had the perfect reply when he said, "Theek hai, thodi bahut besati se cheque ban raha hai toh kya jaata hai? (No problem, this little insult leads to big cheques)."

Earlier, when Akshay Kumar had released the trailer of his film Bell Bottom, the actor had teased Kapil Sharma for his late appreciation tweet. Launching the trailer, Akshay tweeted, "Bringing back the magic of the big screen with #BellBottom. #BellBottomTrailer out now." However, Kapil Sharma took a day to tweet about the same.

"Beautiful trailer @akshaykumar paji. congratulations n best wishes to the entire team of #BellBottom @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani," Kapil wrote. Responding to the delay in his tweet, Akshay replied, "Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon."

Speaking about the film Bell Bottom, the Ranjit M Tewari directorial is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. It will hit the cinemas on August 19.