Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YASHRAJMUKHATE After 'rasode me kaun tha,' Yashraj Mukhate brings new video featuring Shehnaaz Gill's hilarious rap

Just a few months back, the internet went cray after artist Yashraj Mukhate's rap video on the epic dialogue ‘Rasode Me Kaun Tha’ went viral. And now it seems that the guy is back again with a bang! This time he has taken into consideration Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue from Bigg Boss 14. In the same, she is seen crying over the fact that no one reciprocates her feelings and says, "Tuada kutta Tommy, sadda kutta kutta? Kya karu main mar jaun? Meri koi feelings nahi hai?" The same has been given an intersting twist by Yashraj who has added dhol beats from Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Mohabbatein.'

Taking to Instagram, Yashraj shared the video and wrote, "Tommy • Dukh, dard, aansu, feelings • @shehnaazgill can speak Punjabi in any language, there is bhangra is whatever she says, how could I miss this one."

Have a look at the same here:

Interestingly, the same got the attention of Shehnaaz who reacted to the same by commenting, "Burraahhhh."

For those unversed, Yashraj has shown his creativity to a lot of dialogues and songs including Kokilaben's dialogues, Biggini shoot, Rakhi Sawant's 'yedi' amongst others. Check out the same here:

Coming back to Shehnaaz, she was the much-loved contestant of Bigg Boss 13 and her chemistry with Sidharth Shulkla was loved by the fans. Recently, the two of them even featured in Tony Kakkar's song 'Shona Shona.'