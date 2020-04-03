Image Source : TWITTER Rejoice viewers! After Ramyan, CID all set to re-run. Here's how ACP Pradhyuman aka Shivaji Satam reacted

The shooting of all TV shows and movies have been suspended considering the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown of 21 days, various entertainment channels decided to bring back the old shows that were either telecasted years back or came to an end sometime back. The national broadcaster Doordarshan brought back it's popular shows Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, Byomkesh Bakshi, and Dekh Bhai Dekh. After that, fans wanted other channels too to do the same. In the wake of the same, Sony TV on Wednesday announced that it will re-air its shows 'CID', 'Aahat' and 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai' on Television. Now that is something that would make the fans go mad with happiness.

CID, which was one of the most popular shows recorded a runtime of about 22 years but was plugged off about two years back. BP Singh's show which had actor Shivaji Satam playing the lead role of ACP Pradhyuman has been quite popular because of its intriguing and hardcore crim investigation stories.

Talking to TOI, Shivaji said that he was elated when he came to know about the re-run. He said, "It makes me happy and joyous that people will again get to see and experience CID. It ran for 22 years -- that’s not something you can achieve with poor content. Our stories were so engaging for people. Everywhere I go today, people recognise me as ACP. It was such a good experience for us as actors because we became a large family. The show saw so many actors come and go. It will be fun to relive all of that."

While 'CID' and 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai' will air Monday-Friday at 10 am and 10 pm, respectively, horror show 'Aahat' has been given the time slot of 12 in the midnight.

Indeed a piece of good news for everyone quarantining!

Catch a glimpse of the CID here: