After Bipasha Basu & Debina Bonnerjee, is Anita Hassanandani pregnant? Actress shares pic flaunting baby bump

Bipasha Basu and Debina Bonnerjee treated their fans and well-wishers with exciting news as they announced the arrival of a new family member in their families. After the actresses, pregnancy announcements, another actress from the television industry dropped a picture from her maternity shoot. Ye Hai Mohabbatein fame Anita Hassanandani on Tuesday dropped a picture with husband Rohit Reddy flaunting her baby bump. The actress' picture came hours after the internet was buzzing with pregnancy news of Bipasha and Debina. Her fans rejoiced to see the pictures as they went viral in no time. It seems like Anita was just having a FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) as she clearly mentioned in the caption that she is not pregnant. However, it seems the actress is not too happy about it.

"No I’m not preggers again!!! Grrrrrrr @rohitreddygoa, followed with a angry face emoji."

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

Anita's post left netizens and her friends from the industry in splits. Actress Mahhi Vij commented, "Hahahahah." Kishwer Merchantt said, "Yarrrrrrrrr, followed with several laughing emojis." A fan wrote, "Wow congratulations." Another said, "Oh Goddddd, I thought you are pregnant again."

For the unversed, Anita married Rohit Reddy in Goa in 2013. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy on February 9, 2021. The actress is a doting mother and often shares pictures and videos with her son on Instagram. Check out some of her most loved posts below:

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, on Tuesday, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

On the other hand, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announced their second pregnancy four months after welcoming their first child on social media by sharing an adorable photo.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, welcomed their first child, Lianna, in the month of April this year.

