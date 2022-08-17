Ankita Lokhande's recent pic with husband Vicky Jain sparks pregnancy rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande is having a time of her life with her husband Vicky Kusahl as the couple is currently holidaying in Goa. Both Vicky and Ankita are quite active on social media platforms. They keep their fans and followers updated by sharing pictures and videos. Recently, Ankita shared a series of pictures from Goa. In one of the pictures, Vicky can be seen holding Ankita's belly. This picture left their fans wondering if the actress is pregnant with her first child. In no time, her post was bombarded with comments where fans were curious to know if the actress is expecting.

In the pictures, Ankita looked like a breath of fresh air as she donned a blue cutout dress. She completed the look with an interesting braided hairstyle and pink lipstick. She also accessorised the look with golden chains and pink spectacles. Sharing the pictures, Ankita wrote, "I love you for all that you are, All that you have been and all that u will be"

Netizens reactions

Ankita's pictures led fans to speculate if she is pregnant. One of the users wrote, "Are you pregnant my dear? followed with a love-stricken emoji" Another said, "She is pregnant 100% sure I am."

Check out some more comments below:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDEAnkita Lokhande

Ankita had been sharing glimpses of her Goa diaries on her Instagram handle. Take a look:

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Kaushal dated for several years before tying the knot in December last year. The couple had a grand wedding in Mumbai followed by a lavish reception which was attended by the who's who of the entertainment industry. Celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Mrunal Thakur, Mahhi Vij, Arti Singh, Sana Makbul, Amruta Khanvilkar, Raj Singh Arora and Srishty Rode attended the bash.

Also read: Alia Bhatt breaks silence on getting pregnant with Ranbir Kapoor's baby at her career's peak

Sharing the first pictures as husband and wife, Ankita wrote, "Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We're now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!"

Also read: Pregnant Bipasha Basu flaunts her baby bump in new video: 'Look I've got a baby in my belly' | Watch

Latest Entertainment News