Alia Bhatt breaks silence on getting pregnant with Ranbir Kapoor's baby at her career's peak

Alia Bhatt is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Darlings. The dark comedy is extra special for her as it also marks Alia's production debut through her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. Apart from enjoying a lustrous Bollywood career, Alia is also embracing a beautiful phase of her life as she is expecting her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia who is 29 years old announced her pregnancy in June on Instagram, two months after she tied the knot with fellow Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor who is 39. While the couple was flooded with best wishes, Bhatt was subjected to online trolling for embracing motherhood early in her life.

Recently, she opened up about her professional and personal life decisions. "Everything a woman does is put in headlines. Whether she has decided to become a mother, she is dating somebody new, she is going for a cricket match or on a holiday. For some reason, the eyeballs are always on women's choices," the actor told PTI in an interview here.

Alia who had shared the news of her pregnancy while shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone in London, was soon targeted for making a life-altering decision at the peak of her career. The actor, known for films such as Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi and her recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi, completes a decade in films this November.

"Of course, I am young, but why does that have to change anything? Why does having a family or a child have to change my professional life? They are two completely different things. I would continue to and prefer to lead by example and action as opposed to giving any attention to the nonsensical things," she said.

People's opinions don't bother her, added the actor, who believes in following her heart.

"To me, the people having those opinions show where they are in life. It doesn't say anything about where I am. In fact, a lot of decisions that I have made in my life -- singular, not in any relation to anyone -- have happened when it was least expected. You don't plan great things, they just happen."

"What I consciously want to do is follow my heart and go with my instinct and gut. That's exactly what I have done through my professional and personal life and things have worked out beautifully," she said.

Amid the social media controversy around her pregnancy, Bhatt said she found support in many unknown people on various platforms, which made her aware about the evolution of society at large.



"We are in 2022, so now people are questioning that. I saw some articles (about me) where people were commenting, 'What is your problem? Let her be'. I feel it (the change) is automatically happening and one doesn't really need to pay too much attention," she added.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Apart from Darlings which marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen, Alia will also be seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva with hubby Ranbir and Amitabh Bachchan, which will release on September 9. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, which is gearing up for release on February 11, 2023

-with PTI inputs

