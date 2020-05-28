2000 show Shree Ganesh to be back on small screen

Image Source : SHREE GANESH/ INSTAGRAM The show will air June 2 onwards.

The 2000 show "Shree Ganesha" is set to return to TV screens amidst the ongoing lockdown. The show had Jagesh Mukati playing the title role with Sunil Sharma as lord Shiv and Gayatri Jayaraman as goddess Parvathi.

"'Shree Ganesh' is a show with many untouched aspects of Lord Ganesh which can be truly understood at such dire times," said Dheeraj Kumar, the director and visionary behind the show.

"I am happy that Star Plus is bringing back the show for everyone with the possibility of the lockdown getting lifted soon. May his auspicious entry into our homes bring us happiness. Lord Ganesh is one of most worshipped deities and is widely revered as the remover of obstacles. I hope audiences will find solace in his stories while watching the show," he added.

It will air June 2 onwards.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage