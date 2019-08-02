Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update: Kairav makes Naira and Kartik come face to face on his wedding day

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update: Naira played by actress Shivangi Joshi has broken down after hearing about her son Kairav’s disease. In the last episode, Dr Pallavi informs Naira that Kairav is suffering from Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) which leaves her unconscious. Naira is not ready to accept that her son has a hole in his heart and needs to be treated immediately. While everyone around Naira tries to encourage her and give her strength, she cries endlessly remembering the day she first saw Kairav and how she promised him that she will keep him safe forever.

On the other hand, Kartik is feeling anxious as he goes for his evening walk. Something is troubling him, but he doesn’t know what. In the park, he sees a child with his father and thinks that it is a sign. After returning home, he shares his anxiety with his mother Swarna who tries to encourage him with positive thoughts. Meanwhile, Lisa asks Naira to tell Kartik about Kairav’s situation and ask for help. Lisa advises her that she should not suffer the pain alone and ask for support from Kartik. However, Naira refuses as she thinks she will act very selfishly if she tells Kartik about it now.

When Naira meets Kairav in the hospital, he introduces him with all his new friends he made there and tells about a particular kid Aman who is very sad and won’t stop crying. Naira promises Kairav to cheer him up and the next moment she comes dressed as a clown. She dances on the song Bam Bam Bole and cheers up the kids. As all of them dance, Kairav struggles to breath. Dr. Pallavi next informs Naira that they will have to operate Kairav soon.

In todays episode, Naira will visit a mandir where she will ask for blessing from the God for Kairav and his health. Interestingly, Kartik will also visit the same mandir with his family. While Naira will be able to spot Kartik and his family, he will not be able to see her. Naira will then try to leave the mandir without catching the Goenka's eye.

