Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Kartik and Naira’s re-union shatter Devika’s life?

The wait is finally over for the fans of the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the lead pair Kartik and Naira, lovingly called as Kaira is finally going to re-unite. The new promo of the daily soap shows Karthik and Vedika sitting in the pavilion, later which Kairav comes and yells that Papa I have come with Mumma. Naira will step in the scene and make Kartik cry. It will be exciting to see what the next turn of events will be as Kartik will be was earlier getting married to Vedika.
Kartik, who missed Naira in her absence kept waiting for her but because of Daadi’s insistence agreed to get married to Vedika. Their engagement has already taken place. Meanwhile, Kairav is in serious condition. The doctor said that Kairav has a hole in his heart. Will Kartik accept Naira and his child or will he decide to not break Vedika’s heart?
Meanwhile, have a look at the new promo here:
