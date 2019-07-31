Wednesday, July 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense News
  5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Kartik and Naira’s re-union shatter Devika’s life?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Kartik and Naira’s re-union shatter Devika’s life?

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is soon going to see some major twists and turns as Kartik and Naira are finally going to re-unite. What will Vedika do now?

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 31, 2019 21:16 IST
Representative News Image

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Kartik and Naira’s re-union shatter Devika’s life?

The wait is finally over for the fans of the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the lead pair Kartik and Naira, lovingly called as Kaira is finally going to re-unite. The new promo of the daily soap shows Karthik and Vedika sitting in the pavilion, later which Kairav comes and yells that Papa I have come with Mumma. Naira will step in the scene and make Kartik cry. It will be exciting to see what the next turn of events will be as Kartik will be was earlier getting married to Vedika.

Kartik, who missed Naira in her absence kept waiting for her but because of Daadi’s insistence agreed to get married to Vedika. Their engagement has already taken place. Meanwhile, Kairav ​​is in serious condition. The doctor said that Kairav ​​has a hole in his heart. Will Kartik accept Naira and his child or will he decide to not break Vedika’s heart?

Meanwhile, have a look at the new promo here:

View this post on Instagram

So guys finally the promo is out yayy 💃💃💃💃💃 the most awaiting moment for all the kaira fans just can't wait for it are you excited ? Kaira's face off hone wala hai Naira Kartik ki Shaadi mai aa hi gayi Kairav ke sath jab sabke samne Naira aayegi tho kya hoga Kartik kese react karega 😰 Parivaar maaf karke accept karege bhi ya nahi 5 saal tak naira ne jo pote ko aur Kartik ko aapne bete se aalag ho raka tha pata nahi phir ab Kya twist aayega kaira ki zindagi main 🤔🤔 @khan_mohsinkhan @shivangijoshi18 | | | #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #yrkkh #kaira #shivin #kairaforever #kairaromance #kairamilan #kairavivaah #mohsinkhan #shivangijoshi #momo #shivi #mendak #sherni #kartikgoenka #nairagoenka #kartiknaira #mendaksherniromance #nairasinghania #yrkkhkaira #shivinfans #kairafairytale #800episodesofkaira #2yearsofkaira #starplus #3yearsofkaira #kairaphirmilenge

A post shared by Kaira_fairytale (@kaira_fairytale_story) on

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesCelebrity News

Click Here for Trending News

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryVikas Gupta to be back as mastermind of MTV Ace of Space 2 Next Story  