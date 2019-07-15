Hina Khan furious over comparisons with Shivangi Joshi. Here's what she tweeted

Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi

Television actress Hina Khan is all set to make her Bollywood entry. Before venturing into the film industry, Hina even sizzled at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival. The actress was there to launch the poster of her film. Last time we saw Hina in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in which she slayed as a stylish vamp.

We all know that Hina made her acting debut with Star Plus' hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show not only made her a household name but also brought to her several accolades. The actress quit the show in order to try something different. Post her exit, Shivangi Joshi became the female lead of the show. Shivangi and Hina share a good bond and we got a glimpse of it when Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress blasted at an entertainment portal for drawing comparisons between both of them.

An entertainment portal published news comparing fashion game of the two actresses. They even gave a verdict declaring Hina Khan as better fashionista than Shivangi. This irked Hina, who then took to Twitter to lash out at the portal. In her tweet, the actress said that comparisons don't make sense as two individuals have completely different journeys. Hence, everyone should lift each other instead of pulling down.

''Comparisons lead us nowhere.. two different individuals, two diff journeys.. comparison makes no sense..Request you to stop fans wars and spread love instead of hate and misunderstandings.. shivangi is a beautiful girl. Period #LetsLiftEachOther,'' she tweeted.

Comparisons lead us nowhere.. two different individuals, two diff journeys.. comparison makes no sense..Request you to stop fans wars and spread love instead of hate and misunderstandings.. shivangi is a beautiful girl. Period #LetsLiftEachOther https://t.co/u0I7H80JY8 — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) July 14, 2019

On a related note, Hina is currently at an undisclosed location in the hills where she is shooting for her upcoming film. The actor will also be seen in Hussein Khan directorial Lines, co-starring Farida Jalal