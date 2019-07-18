Thursday, July 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense News
  5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Dream or reality? Kartik and Naira celebrate Sawan Milan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Dream or reality? Kartik and Naira celebrate Sawan Milan

Will Kartik and Naira of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reunite? Watch this video to know.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 18, 2019 22:02 IST
Representative News Image

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's ongoing track has though kept the audience glued but they are sad as well. The hardcore fans of the show are waiting for the Naira and Kartik, who parted their ways due to unavoidable circumstances. Now, in one of the episodes of the show viewers will see the romance of the lead pair. Yes, you read that right. Kartik and Naira will reunite, though in a dream sequence. Actually, during Sawan Milan celebration, Kartik who is set to marry Vedika is lost in memories of her ladylove Naira. Meanwhile, Naira too celebrates Sawan Milan with her son Kairav.

Watch the video to know more.

 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDid you know Priyanka Chopra almost lost films after her nose surgery? Next StoryKareena Kapoor and Karisma set sister goals as they are vacationing in London with family  