Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Dream or reality? Kartik and Naira celebrate Sawan Milan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's ongoing track has though kept the audience glued but they are sad as well. The hardcore fans of the show are waiting for the Naira and Kartik, who parted their ways due to unavoidable circumstances. Now, in one of the episodes of the show viewers will see the romance of the lead pair. Yes, you read that right. Kartik and Naira will reunite, though in a dream sequence. Actually, during Sawan Milan celebration, Kartik who is set to marry Vedika is lost in memories of her ladylove Naira. Meanwhile, Naira too celebrates Sawan Milan with her son Kairav.

