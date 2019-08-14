Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Written Update August 14: Anurag lashes out on Mr. Bajaj for insulting Prerna

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Written Update August 14: In the latest episode of Star Plus’ most popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Nivedita wonders about Mr. Bajaj’s comments on Prerna when he gets angry with him for neglecting his daughter Kuki. In the last episode, Mr. Bajaj, played by Karan Singh Grover, lashed out on Prerna aka Erica Fernandez when he could not find Kuki in the house. He tells Prerna that he has married her only for his daughter and she should not forget this. The statement disturbs Nivedita (Pooja Banerjee) and she blurts this out in front of Anurag (Parth Samthaan).

Just when Anurag enters his mother’s room, he hears Nivedita saying that Mr Bajaj was very rude with Prerna. This angers Anurag and he instantly goes to find Mr. Bajaj and questions him about why he insulted Prerna. While Anurag is angry with Prerna for not marrying him, he still deeply cares for her. While finding Mr. Bajaj, Anurag finds Prerna and asks him about Mr. Bajaj. When she asks why he is searching for him, Anurag reveals his displeasure about Mr. Bajaj insulting her. He tries to make her understand that she doesn’t have to be afraid of Mr. Bajaj and that he is always with her. On the other hand, Mr. Bajaj spends time with his daughter Kuki. He confesses to her that he should not have shouted on Prerna and insulted her. He realizes that he should apologize to her.

Coming back to Anurag and Prerna, he tries to make her understand that she is his family and he wants to protect her. However, Prerna takes the side of her husband Mr. Bajaj. She clearly states that Mr. Bajaj is her husband and he can talk to her in any way he wants. She also advocates for Mr. Bajaj that whatever he said was in anger and he reacted in the correct way. She revealed that she was careless with Kuki and deserved that. Anurag is not ready to buy her story and asked her to say that she doesn’t love him while looking him in the eye. Anurag and Prerna share an intimate moment.

Next, Nivedita still wonders about Mr Bajaj’s comments on Prerna. She shares them with husband Anupam who in return advises her to let Prerna and Anurag decide for themselves what they want to do. On the other hand, Prerna reminisces about what all Anurag told her. She thinks about how Anurag called her his family. Anurag also remembers the intimate moment he shared with Prerna and tells sister Nivedita and she still loves him. He confesses that he could feel that Prerna loves him.

Next, Mr. Bajaj confronts Anurag and tells him that he knows what he is up to. The two indulge in a verbal fight and claim to defeat one another.

