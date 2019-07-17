Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parth Samthaan shares his secret by going shirtless, sets Wednesday motivation goals

Parth Samthaan who is one of the popular faces of daily soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 has posted a picture to impress his fans. Parth is playing the role of Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes in Ekta Kapoor's remake of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Recently, Parth took to his Instagram account to share his shirtless picture focusing on the hardwork he has done on his body. He captioned his picture as, " This post ....is brought to you by Hard work and Dedication! What’s your secret? #wednesdaymotivation #nostopping"

Parth Samthaan looks stunning in the picture with toned abs. His shirtless picture is winning over the hearts of his fans. Earlier as well, Parth shared his shirtless picture to show the amount of hard work he is doing on his body.

In fact, he has shared his workout videos too to show that he is a dedicated fitness person.

Parth Samthaan has been in the news for his rumoured relationship with co-star Erica Fernandes. Though the couple never openly accepted their relationship status, yet they are often seen hanging out together. In fact, their on-screen and off-screen chemistry are the talks of the town. Recently, the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 flew to Switzerland to shoot for the upcoming episodes of the show. Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes along with Karan Singh Grover have been sharing various pictures and videos from their fun time in Switzerland.

Currently, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 is at its peak when it comes to the popularity of the show. Prerna's marriage with Mr. Rishabh Bajaj has left Anurag Basu heartbroken. He has met with an accident and is shattered to get ditched in love.

