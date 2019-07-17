Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nach Baliye 9: Shrenu Parikh slapped Rahul Mahajan on the sets of Salman Khan’s show for THIS reason

Nach Baliye 9, ever since its announcement, has been creating a lot of excitement amongst its fans. Be it the list of contestants or the producer of the season Salman Khan, the fans are excited to know every detail about the show. Since the theme of this season also includes ex-flames, there were expectations that controversies might evoke during the show but even before its beginning, a piece of shocking news came to light when it was reported that TV actress Shrenu Parikh slapped Rahul Mahajan during their rehearsal.

Shrenu who is these days seen in the show Sarvagun Sampanna will be seen performing on a dance number with Mahajan during the grand premiere episode of the show. The two were rehearsing on the Bollywood song Second Hand Jawani during which Rahul asked the actress to slap him hard. The matter wasn’t serious but for their performance as Rahul wanted a touch of authenticity in the act.

The actress was hesitant to slap him but since he convinced her a lot, she did that. Talking about the same, the Ishqbaaaz actress said in a statement, "It was a fun experience, too much fun with the act, the performance and the rehearsals. It was such a painful thing to do. He kept saying chalega tu slap kar koi problem nahi. And to be honest, last shot mein I kinda slapped him hard. But he's a great sport. It's exciting there will be lots of twists and turns and it'll be great to watch this years nach."

Talking about the judges of the show, there are reports that Salman’s ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani might join him. Not only her even Raveena Tandon, Ahmed Khan and ‘Bharat’ director Ali Abbas Zafar might judge the show this time. Maniesh Paul will be seen hosting the show this time. Few promos have been released by the makers of the show. Watch them here:

The show is all set to go on air from July 19 and the confirmed list of participants include names of celebritites like Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke, Sourabh Raj Jain and Riddhima Jain, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh, Uravashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva.

