Nach Baliye 9: Will Sangeeta Bijlani judge Salman Khan’s show?

Ever since the announcement of Nach Baliye 9, the fans have been quite interested in knowing about each and every detail of the show. Be it the list of contestants, highest-paid celebrity, updates from the sets of the producer of the show Salman Khan each and everything has been under the discussions lately. Sometime back there were reports that an ex-girlfriend of the superstar might be roped in by the makers to judge the show and now it seems that the name is of Sangeeta Bijlani.

As per the current updates, the actor has given Sangeeta’s name as a judge of the show. There are also reports of Raveena Tandon, Ahmed Khan and ‘Bharat’ director Ali Abbas Zafar judging the dance reality show. Coming back to Sangeeta, a report in Pinkvilla stated that it was Salman’s idea to bring her in the show since the concept also includes the ex-couples. A closed source informed about the same and said, “Last week, Salman Khan celebrated Sangeeta’s 46th birthday with style and great warmth at his Galaxy apartment in Bandra, along with some close friends like Sajid and Warda Nadiadwala, Dabangg 3 team, Prabhu Dheva, and co-actor Kichcha Sudeep, Daisy Shah, Mohnish and Ekta Bahl and Iulia Vantur. Since her move from Hyderabad to Mumbai, Sangeeta, has remained in touch with Salman and his family and is very close to his sister Alvira Agnihotri.”

The source added, “Salman is not just the producer of Nach Baliye 9 but extremely hands-on in the creative department. It was his suggestion that they rope in Sangeeta as one of the judges on the show. The show has an interesting format this time – it is not just about couples but ex-couples too coming under the same roof, exes who have moved on with their lives and are friends today and he and Sangeeta have remained on good terms. They are good friends and sometimes even work out together at the gym. Sangeeta is often spotted at most of Salman’s family events and is extremely close to the Khandaan.”

#BreakingNews! On the sets of Nach Baliye 9, Salman Khan is ready to spill some big secrets! 🤩 #NachBaliye9, Starts 19th July, Friday at 8pm only on StarPlus @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/PAzLhgolk2 — StarPlus (@StarPlus) July 10, 2019

Well, a video of Salman from the sets of the show too went viral on the social media in which he was seen speaking up about his love life, his ex-girlfriend and marriage plans. Amongst the other women the actor has dated, Sangeeta happens to be one who has amicable relations with him. The actor was even present at her birthday bash with his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. If Sangeeta joins in, it will be really interesting to see the tuning between the ex-couple.

The show is all set to go on air from July 19 and the confirmed list of participants include names of celebritites like Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke, Sourabh Raj Jain and Riddhima Jain, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh, Uravashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva. Maniesh Paul will reportedly host this season of the reality show.

