Nach Baliye 9 Leaked Video: Salman Khan spills beans on love life, marriage and ex-girlfriend

Salman Khan is producing Nach Baliye 9. His video from the sets got leaked in which he can be seen talking about his ex, his marriage, and love life.

New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2019 12:42 IST
Nach Baliye 9: Salman Khan spills beans on love life, marriage and ex-girlfriend

Popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 is all set to premiere on the TV screen from 19th July. The updates about the season are abuzz especially because of its producer and actor Salman Khan. A recent video from the sets of the show has made its way on social media and is spreading like wildfire. The Bharat actor in the video, can be seen teasing the audience with the speculations surrounding his love life and his date of marriage.

Salman on the stage turned into a reporter and discusses the frequently asked questions about his marriage date or about his unfortunate girlfriend or if the actor would be doing any film with an ex-flame. He says that it’s high time he should start answering all of them.

Salman says, “Har koi mujhe koi murder mystery samajhkar mujhe solve karne ko nikalta hai. Life mein mujhe ab tak kya kya sunnke ko nahi mila. Salman ne ki apni shaadi ki taareek announce. Apni shaadi ke sawaal par, Salman fir bhadke reporter par Kya Salman ki agli film hogi unke kisi ex ke saath? Kaun hai woh badnaseeb jo hain Salman ka asli pyaar? Itne saare sawaal, aur koi jawaab nahi. Soch raha hu ke ab inn tamaam sawaalon ke tamaam jawaab de hi daalu.”

Salman Sir Nach Baliye Lines: #SalmanKhan for #NachBaliye... "Har koi mujhe koi murder mystery samajhkar mujhe solve karne ko nikalta hai. Life mein mujhe ab tak kya kya sunnke ko nahi mila" "Apni shaadi ke sawaal par, Salman fir bhadke reporter par" "KyA Salman ki agli film hogi unke kisi ex ke SAATH?"

Talking about the theme of the season, it will be ‘hatke’ this time as there will be a mix of current and former couples. During an interview the Superstar gave to Mumbai Mirror he said, "Nach Baliye this year is going to be all about entertainment with our new concept of getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof."

Three promos have already been released by the makers of the show that introduces Urvashi Dholakia, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anita Hassanandani and Shraddha Arya shaking a leg with their ‘baliyes.’ Salman is quite actively participating in the pre-production process of selecting jodis for the show.

