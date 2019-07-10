Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan dances with Dabangg 3 director Prabhudeva, shares video

Bharat star Salman Khan is enjoying his presence on social media. The Chulbul Panday of Bollywood has become quite active on the social media platforms and keep updating the fans with his latest videos. After gaining huge success at the box office, the movie Bharat rules like no other. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani, Bharat was loved by the mass audience. Currently, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming home production movie Dabangg 3.

So, recently, Salman Khan shared a video on his Instagram account, in which he is seen dancing with the director of Dabangg 3, Prabhudeva. He captions the video, "Dance class from the master himself, Prabhu Deva "

In the video, we get to see Salman Khan sharing the screen space and dancing with Prabhudeva, Kannad actor Kichcha Sudeep and film maker Sajid Nadiadwala on Urvashi song.

Kichcha Sudeep will be seen with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. The movie is directed by Prabhudeva and features Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Pramod Khanna. The movie is set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

On the related note, Salman Khan is focussing on staying fit too. He has been sharing the videos which showcase his workout routine. In fact, according to the reports, Salman Khan is aiming at opening over 200 gyms across India to promote fitness.

Besides Dabangg 3, Salman Khan has another big project. He will be seen in Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt. The movie is set to release on Eid next year. Also, he will be soon seen hosting the 13th season of Bigg Boss.

