Twinkle Khanna calls Akshay Kumar 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi' for THIS reason

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s pair is one of the most loved one in the industry. Even after having a hectic schedule, the actor makes it a point to spend some quality time with his wife Twinkle Khanna and two children - Aarav and Nitara Kumar. Recently, Mrs. Funnybones uploaded a picture on her Instagram account where the Kesari actor can be seen playing a match of chess with her and daughter.

Twinkle and Nitara can be seen standing next to the giant chess board while Akshay can be seen making his move. The actor is wearing a black T-shirt with track pants and burgundy cap while Twinkle is seen in a blue blazer and white shirt. She captioned the picture as, “Unfortunately when you play any game with a certain Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi losing is rather inevitable.”

Akshay is called the Khiladi of Bollywood since he ahs acted in all of the films of the Khiladi franchise - Khiladi (1992), Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995), Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996), Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi (1997), International Khiladi (1999), and Khiladi 420 (2000).

The teaser of Akshay Kumar’s Independence Day release, Mission Mangal got released yesterday. The actor shared the same on his Twitter account along with a tweet that read, “Ek Desh. Ek Sapna. Ek Ithihaas. The true story of India’s #SpaceMission to Mars is here. #MissionMangalTeaser out now!”

Talking about other projects, the actor is these days busy in the shoot of Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi in which he will be seen opposite Katrina Kaif after a long span of10 years. Later, he will also be seen in Good News, that also has Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

