'Want India to host 2036 Olympics': PM Modi outlines goals for sports sector, announces launch of talent hunt

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the crowd in the Independence Day speech and outlined the various goals that the country is looking forward to in the sports sector. Setting an ambitious target for India in the sports sector, PM Modi talked about his wish for India to host the 2036 Olympics.

He also talked about the nationwide talent hunt that would be launched and would help in finding children with potential to do well in sports and helping them get access to proper facilities, quality training, and the support that is needed for India to excel in the upcoming major sporting events.

He also emphasised the importance of helping India compete in newer events that the contingent has failed to qualify in recently.

"We have resolved our aspiration to host the 2036 Olympic Games in India. However, looking ahead to 2036, in all those sporting disciplines where India does not compete today, where India fails to qualify, and the events that have remained untouched—where nearly three-fourths of the sporting arena is waiting for us—India will now place strong emphasis on mastering them," PM Modi said in his speech.

PM Modi announced the launch of a nationwide talent hunt

Furthermore, the Prime Minister talked about how India is looking to widen its perspective in the Olympics, and the contingent will be looking to participate in newer events. To help achieve the same, PM Modi announced the launch of a nationwide talent hunt, claiming that the Indian contingent will look to participate in three to four new events at the 2036 Olympics.

"We have decided that in 2036, we should participate in at least three-fourth events. We are launching a nationwide talent hunt for children aged 5 to 15 to identify prospects in every corner of the country. They will get special training to become world-class athletes," he said.

"India's performance is improving, and we are strong contenders to become an Olympic host in 2036. We are hosting the CWG in 2030. There are about 40 disciplines in the Olympics, with nearly 350 events. It is sad that we are not able to even compete in at least two-thirds of these events because we are not even able to qualify," He added.

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