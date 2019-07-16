Image Source : INSTAGRAM Himansh Kohli gives shocking reaction to ex-girlfriend Neha Kakkar’s new song O Saki Saki from Batla House

What happened between singer Neha Kakkar and boyfriend and actor Himansh Kohli is not unknown. The two of them had an ugly break up later which there were a lot of posts made by the singer on her social media revealing how heart broken she was. Well now both of them have moved on in their lives but what happened recently surprised Kakkar’s fans. Neha’s new song O Saki Saki from the film Batla House got released yesterday. As soon as it hit, millions of people started appreciated the rehashed version of song from 2004 film Musafir.

Himansh was also in the line of people who appreciated the track which was crooned by Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, B Praak and penned down by Tanishk Bagchi. He took to his Twitter account to write a post for Tulsi but completely ignored Neha, who happens to be the lead singer. The Yaariyan actor did not even mentioned his name in his tweet and wrote, “What a versatile voice, you sound so different! Apki awaaz ka ye flavour chaa gaya, @TulsikumarTK didi. @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar @vinodbhanu @TheJohnAbraham @Norafatehi @tanishkbagchi @BPraak @shivamchanana Its a bulls eye #OSakiSaki Watch Now.”

Have a look:

Soon his tweets started getting responses from his fans and Neha’s fans who started asking him the reason why he ignored her in his tweet. Check out:

Neha kakkar is also a part of this Song — Neheartsarika (@neheartsarika) July 15, 2019

what about @iAmNehaKakkar she is also a part of this song — Ragab Gupta(R.G) (@GuptaRagab) July 16, 2019

Is song nehu di 😌 bhi hai unhe kyu tag nhi Kiya 🙃? @iAmNehaKakkar — I'm sweet girl💝 (@poojach_19) July 15, 2019

Talking about Neha, she began her career when she appeared as a contestant in Indian Idol in the year 2006. Even though she could not win the title but she rose to fame after Meet Brother launched her through the album Neha: The Rockstar in the year 2008. She has given some amazing songs to the industry like Kar Gayi Chull, Kala Chashma, Sunny Sunny, Chote Chote Peg, Makhna etc.

Neha and Himansh’s breakup happened last year in December when Neha removed all of their PDA pictures from her Instagram account, hinting something fishy. Post her break up a lot of her videos went viral on the internet where she was seen crying either during her live performances or during reality shows. She even said that she went into depression during the hard time. Meanwhile, have a look at the newly released song featuring Nora Fatehi and the original song here:

