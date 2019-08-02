Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are just friends or real-life couple?

Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is much in news these days. Paired up opposite to Erica Fernandes aka Prerna Sharma in the show, there have been rumours of the couple dating in real life. A lot of speculations have been taking place about a couple dating each other. However, until now, both Parth and Erica were quiet on this matter. Recently, Parth opened about his relationship status with Erica Fernandes. He said that behind the screens they both are just friends and nothing else. Well, it does not look that way.

Both Parth and Erica share unique chemistry on-screen and even off-screen. The couple will be next seen in Nach Baliye 9 as wild card contestants in the show. Their recent performance has won the hearts of millions of their fans.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 these days is telecasting the Switzerland sequence. While Mr. Bajaj is trying his best to keep Anurag away from Prerna, Anurag is finding every right reason to come close to her. eventually, Prerna has got fed up as she wants to send Anurag back to India and wants him to move on in his life.

