Prince Narula surprises wife Yuvika Chaudhary with 7 cakes on her first birthday after marriage- Viral pics and videos inside

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prince Narula surprises wife Yuvika Choudhary with 7 cakes on her first birthday- Viral pics and videos inside

Prince Narula rose to fame after his back to back participation in Television reality shows like Roadies and Bigg Boss. Lats year, Prince and Yuvika Chaudhary got married to each other. This was Yuvika's first birthday after marriage and Prince made sure that she has the best of all the time. The pictures and videos of Yuvika Chaudhary's birthday bash go viral on the web.

Prince Narula loves his wife Yuvika a lot. The couple had been dating each other since their Bigg Boss time. Both were contestants on Bigg Boss 9. Prince Narula managed to win the trophy of the show. On Yuvika's birthday, Prince made her cut 7 cakes. 6 cakes were dedicated to Yuvika's name alphabets. The seventh cake was a makeup theme-based cake for Yuvika.

Yuvika and Prince's close friends were present to celebrate her birthday. Yuvika is seen in a shimmery short dress on her birthday celebration. Prince Narula gifted a jewellery piece to his wife.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary are a couple in dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. They have been gaining an appreciation for their dance and their on-screen chemistry.

