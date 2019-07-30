Have you seen Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star Karan Singh Grover’s never seen before avatar?

See Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star Karan Singh Grover’s never seen before avatar

TV actor Karan Singh Grover, who is these days seen playing the role of Mr. Bajaj in the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is these days playing with guns. This avatar is because of his upcoming web series with ALTBalaji titled as BOSS - Baap of Special Services which will begin from August 2. Actress Sagarika Ghatge will also be making her debut in the digital world along with Karan through this web-series. Karan will be seen playing the role of a mysterious character - Keshav Pandit while Sagarika will be seen as Saakshi Rawat. Karan is apparently a con artist and Sagarika plays a cop.

Watch out the special trailer of his upcoming show which Karan showed on SBAS:

